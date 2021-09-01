UrduPoint.com

Federal Decree On Accountability Of Ministers, Senior Officials Underlines UAE's Adherence To Supremacy Of The Law: Attorney-General

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&#039;s adherence to supremacy of the law: Attorney-General

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) The UAE Attorney-General, Dr Hamad Al Shamsi, said the issuance of a Federal decree on enhancing accountability of ministers and senior federal officials for any wrongdoing while performing their official duties by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlights the UAE leadership's determination to ensure continued adherence to the principles of supremacy of the law.

"The UAE’s legal system is based on solid foundations that had been established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and this federal decree will further strengthen these foundations and enhance the country’s much coveted stature in terms of adherence to the rule of law," the Attorney-General added.

He expressed the Public Prosecution's appreciation for the efforts of the country’s leadership, led His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, to reinforce the principle of equality before the law.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

2 hours ago
 COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared ..

COVID-19 infections down by 62% in August compared to January: UAE Government me ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defen ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, US Secretary of Defence review consolidating relati ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanista ..

Pakistan calls for staying engaged with Afghanistan to prevent 'spoilers' from d ..

11 minutes ago
 CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive ai ..

CAA renews license of Juzzak Airstrip to revive air connectivity with Sandak pro ..

11 minutes ago
 Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to ..

Every New Ukrainian Gov't Seems More Determined to Further Deadlock in Donbas - ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.