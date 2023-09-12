Open Menu

Federal Geographic Information Centre Launches 'Union Atlas'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Federal Geographic Information Centre launches &#039;Union Atlas&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) The Federal Geographic Information Centre has announced the launch of the first of its kind Union Atlas in the UAE, which provides a database of reliable geospatial and statistical information.

The Atlas aims to enhance operations and support future planning for various government and private entities, as well as vital sectors in the UAE, to support national efforts to achieve comprehensive development.

By launching the Union Atlas, the Centre seeks to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global centre for the new economy over the next ten years. The Atlas includes maps, pictures, and geographic and statistical information that reflect the UAE’s achievements across various fields, in addition to its history and cultural heritage.

The Atlas aims to support various sectors in the UAE such as education, health, economy, cultural and historical heritage, women and youth empowerment, environmental preservation, resource development, and infrastructure.

The Union Atlas is one of the transformational projects within the performance agreements for federal government entities for 2022, which were signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Performance agreements represent special projects that will help usher the UAE into the future and enhance its competitiveness. Transformational projects, meanwhile, are characterised by their ability to achieve significant impact across all sectors within short periods, ensuring the application of the new government work methodology for the UAE Government.

The Union Atlas will contribute to supporting innovation and scientific research in the UAE through interactive maps, reliable data, and world-class performance indicators that cement the UAE’s achievements across 13 sectors. Moreover, the Union Atlas will document future visions while celebrating past authenticity and current successes.

