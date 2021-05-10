Federal government employees to return to offices on May 16

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The UAE government announced ending all existing exemptions granted to federal government employees, including permission to work from home, due to emergency conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, with effect from Sunday, 16th May, 2021.

The circular issued on Monday exempts female employees who have children enrolled in distance learning until the end of the current school year.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), in coordination with the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Prevention, has issued the circular, regarding the official work in federal government organisations.

The Authority also announced that unvaccinated employees will be required to undergo mandatory PCR testing every week, at the employee's own expense.

Unvaccinated government workers will be expected to pay for tests themselves unless they present a medical report exempting them from taking the vaccine owing to an illness or health condition.

The circular called on all federal government entities to adhere to all safety measures and follow the "The Guidelines for Office and Workplace Environment during Emergency Conditions" issued by the FAHR, and any instructions related to occupational health and safety, with an emphasis on social distancing.