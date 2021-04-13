Federal National Council Affairs highlights women’s advanced position in UAE parliamentary activities

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) participated in a virtual workshop on "Women and Elections", organised by the Arab League in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) from 4th to 8th April, 2021.

The event sought to help women develop the skills they need to participate effectively in the electoral process. It shed light on the UAE’s progress in terms of empowering women and enhancing their political participation, which culminated in the UAE ranking third in the world in terms of women’s representation in parliament.

"It is essential to keep building knowledge, looking into international electoral practices, and determining the best ways to develop women’s skills and enhance their contribution in every aspect of parliamentary practices," asserted Sami Mohammed Ali Rashid bin Adi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA).

"Guided by the directives of its wise leadership, the UAE has risen to be among the most advanced countries in the world in terms of empowering women in general, and in parliament, in particular, where women now make up half of all members in the Federal National Council."

"The UAE is a world leader in women’s political empowerment and has developed into an inspiring global role model in that regard, especially following the milestone that was the historic decision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to expand women’s share of the FNC to 50 percent during the fourth cycle of its elections in 2019," bin Adi said in conclusion.

The five-day workshop brought Bin Adi together with members of staff at the ministry’s Electoral Affairs and Political Development Department, as well as a group of Arab League employees.

The session covered several key topics ranging from gender and elections to relevant international obligations and standards. Also discussed was the representation of women in international parliaments, violence against women in elections, challenges women face as voters, challenges women face as candidates, types of electoral systems and their variables, and the delineation of electoral districts.

The workshop explored both majoritarian electoral systems and proportional representation, in addition to the quota system and its various types.

Attendees looked into methods to raise awareness, the role of electoral partners in promoting women’s political participation, gender in Arab League missions, and international oversight from a gender-based perspective.