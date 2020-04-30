Federal Reserve maintains interest rate near zero

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate anchored near zero and pledged to keep it there until the economy recovers.

"The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term," the Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement following this week's meeting.

"The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it's confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals."