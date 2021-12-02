UrduPoint.com

Federal Supreme Council Holds Meeting In Hatta, Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:00 PM

Federal Supreme Council holds meeting in Hatta, Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) The Federal Supreme Council today held a meeting, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, at the Sheikh Rashid Palace in Hatta, Dubai.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

At the start of the meeting, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates exchanged greetings on UAE's Golden Jubilee, expressing their happiness and pride at celebrating the country’s 50th National Day, and their best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is leading the UAE following in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers.

Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates then congratulated the UAE’s citizens and residents, wishing the UAE and its people further prosperity.

They also thanked frontline workers across various sectors in the UAE, most notably in the health sector, the Armed Forces and security departments, who have set an example of giving, sacrifice and dedication in facing the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the UAE showed a high level of professionalism and efficiency.

They then saluted the nation’s martyrs, who went down in history after making the ultimate sacrifice for the country, serving as a beacon of light for future generations, while extending their appreciation and gratitude to the families of martyrs’.

During the meeting, Their Highnesses stated that the UAE leadership will continue to treat driving the UAE's growth and development, supporting its institutions and meeting the aspirations of the Emirati people as their top priorities in the upcoming period, noting the importance of teamwork to ensure the success of the UAE in achieving further prosperity.

They also underscored the importance of establishing a sustainable economy and utilising the country’s resources to serve the community, as well as enhancing its regional and international relations to advance its overall interests, and help achieve peace, stability and further development in the region.

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members said that the official and people's UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations highlight the cohesion of the UAE and its people’s strong sense of national pride and belonging to the UAE.

On the occasion, Their Highnesses recalled the efforts made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers to lay the foundations of the country and its institutions, as well as to unite the people within a framework of noble values, ethics, principles and national identity.

They also expressed their appreciation to Arab and world countries and peoples who joined the UAE in celebrating its 50th National Day.

Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members explained that the council’s meeting this year is of special significance as it was held on the country’s Golden Jubilee, which marks a new brighter phase and a stepping stone towards a more prosperous and sustainable tomorrow, in addition to being held following several pioneering achievements, most notably the International Space Station welcoming the first Emirati astronaut, the Hope Probe reaching Mars, and the announcement of a plan to explore Venus, among many others.

They then wished the Emirati people success in enhancing the UAE's standing in this area and serving humanity, noting that the UAE is currently hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a first in its history.

At the end of the meeting, the council praised the efforts of the government at federal and local levels and its remarkable performance towards establishing a sustainable future based on excellence, leadership and international best practices.

