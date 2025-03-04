- Home
Federal Supreme Court Rejects Appeals In 'Terrorist Justice And Dignity Organisation' Case; Upholds Sentences
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court today rejected the appeals submitted by the convicted individuals in the case known in the media as the "Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisation" case, upholding the judgment issued by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals – State Security Chamber.
The court also decided to postpone the verdict on the appeals submitted by the Public Prosecutor to 8th April.
The Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals – State Security Chamber had convicted the defendants in Case No. 452 of 2023, involving 59 convicted individuals. The ruling resulted in the conviction of 53 defendants, including the leaders and members of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation and six companies.
They were sentenced to penalties ranging from life imprisonment to a fine of AED20 million.
Regarding the Public Prosecutor filing an appeal regarding a portion of the ruling related to the lapse of the criminal case for 24 defendants on charges of collaborating with and providing funds to the terrorist “Reform Call” (Da'wat Al-Islah) Organisation, the State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court decided to register the appeal separately and postponed its consideration to 8th April.
