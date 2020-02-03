Federal Supreme Court upholds 10-year sentence for committing act of terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) The State Security Chamber at the Federal Supreme Court Monday turned down an appeal filed by M.A.A.S, a 34-year-old Asian man accused of terrorism crimes. The Court upheld the ruling of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal to condemn him to a 10-year imprisonment term and to deport him from the country after serving the jail sentence and paying the legal fees.

The State Security Prosecution had accused the aforementioned that he intentionally set fire to a place of worship with the purpose of terrorism in addition to intentionally destroying a number of lamps and surveillance cameras owned by another worshiping place.