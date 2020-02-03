UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Supreme Court Upholds 10-year Sentence For Committing Act Of Terrorism

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:45 PM

Federal Supreme Court upholds 10-year sentence for committing act of terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) The State Security Chamber at the Federal Supreme Court Monday turned down an appeal filed by M.A.A.S, a 34-year-old Asian man accused of terrorism crimes. The Court upheld the ruling of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal to condemn him to a 10-year imprisonment term and to deport him from the country after serving the jail sentence and paying the legal fees.

The State Security Prosecution had accused the aforementioned that he intentionally set fire to a place of worship with the purpose of terrorism in addition to intentionally destroying a number of lamps and surveillance cameras owned by another worshiping place.

Related Topics

Fire Supreme Court Jail Abu Dhabi Man Chamber From Asia Court

Recent Stories

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

8 minutes ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

8 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss f ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.