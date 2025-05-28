Federal Tax Authority lauds 3 wins at Sharjah Public Finance Award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Following the 3rd edition of the Sharjah Public Finance Award, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), said that winning three Arab Region awards in both institutional and individual categories is another important achievement – adding to the Authority's track record of accomplishments under its innovation strategy.

The FTA’s innovation strategy was established with the aim of achieving global leadership in tax revenue collection, establishing a culture of voluntary compliance to support financial sustainability, developing innovative solutions to continuously improve the services provided to customers, and promoting an institutional environment that supports and encourages creativity and innovation.

The three accolades awarded to the FTA included one institutional and two individual awards. The FTA won in the category of ‘Institution Distinguished in Financial Innovation,’ with two FTA employees picking up individual awards for ‘Outstanding Arab Tax Manager’ and ‘Outstanding Arab Procurement and Contracts Manager’.

During a ceremony, held recently at the Sharjah Cultural Palace Theatre, Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, congratulated and presented Khalid Ali Al Bustani with the FTA’s institution award, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of SFD and Secretary-General of the Award, along with a number of senior officials from government and private entities in Arab countries, local departments, and representatives of the financial sector from across the UAE.

The individual awardees included Saida Kaddoumi Osman, Tax Policy consultant at the FTA, who took first place for the ‘Outstanding Arab Tax Manager’ award. This category awards outstanding individuals working in Arab government entities responsible for managing tax affairs, and is dedicated to mid-tier tax administration leaders.

Sulaiman Abdullah, Director of the Administrative Affairs Department at the FTA, was the other individual award winner, coming first in the ‘Outstanding Arab Procurement and Contracts Manager’ award category.

This award recognises individuals with outstanding performance in the public finance departments of Arab government entities, specifically mid-tier tax administration leaders who are responsible for procurement, tendering and contract management processes that are carried out with a high level of excellence and transparency.

Following today’s announcement, the FTA Director-General said, “We are proud to win these prestigious awards, especially given the strong competition from many well-established entities with great expertise in public finance – from across the Arab world.

“Through continuous efforts to develop and update our technology infrastructure and human resources, the FTA has shown itself a clear leader across multiple award categories.

This reflects our continuous efforts to implement development plans that maintain the highest standards and enhance both leadership and deliver excellence in the tax sector – both regionally and internationally.”

He added, "This milestone is further testament to the FTA's advanced organisational maturity – despite being a relatively new institution. By adopting the concept of innovation as a core pillar for the sustainable growth and efficiency of the UAE's tax system, the FTA demonstrates its commitment to excellence and its growing role as a global leader in the field of tax administration.

The Director-General also praised the wider team at the FTA for their ongoing dedication to fostering a culture of creativity and innovation, ensuring that the Authority maintains its position as a leading global tax authority that supports financial sustainability in accordance with the highest standards of governance and transparency."

The Sharjah Public Finance Award ‘Institution Distinguished in Financial Innovation Award’ category is presented to a government entity that has developed innovative solutions to enhance financial operations or address challenges encountered by the financial sector.

It was noted that the digital system implemented for the refund of Value Added Tax (VAT) to tourists was one of the Primary submissions under consideration for this category. The FTA successfully overcame a significant challenge by transitioning from conventional, paper-based procedures for tourist VAT refunds, which were time-consuming and labour-intensive.

The FTA’s solution was to launch the world's first integrated digital VAT refund system for tourists, which has overcome many procedural and processing obstacles, thereby delivering an exceptional experience for tourists, while supporting the digital transformation and sustainability goals of the UAE government. The VAT refund system also reinforces the UAE's leadership in innovation and smart government services.

Launched in 2016, the Sharjah Award in Public Finance, is the first Arab award specialising in government financial excellence. It was initiated by the Sharjah Finance Department in cooperation with the Arab Administrative Development Organisation of the League of Arab States. The of this was to help consolidate a regional culture of excellence, developing administrative ideologies and creating a collective identity of efficiency and excellence among different government entities.

The award also aims to encourage the optimal use of financial resources, the implementation of the most effective financial and administrative systems, and the development of government budgets to achieve sustainable development.