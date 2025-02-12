Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Award’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has won first place at the Zero Government Bureaucracy Award in the Economic Impact category.

The FTA thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for recognising its efforts at the first Zero Government Bureaucracy Award.

This category highlights efforts to reduce bureaucracy and streamline business operations, with the FTA achieving notable results in simplifying corporate tax registration.

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, praised the Authority’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Team for its role in this achievement. He emphasised that the award reinforces the commitment to providing efficient, user-friendly services, facilitating business operations, and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the recognition, he said, “Winning this award is a testament to the remarkable efforts of the FTA team. Their dedication to improving performance and fostering innovation aligns with our vision to be a global leader in tax governance. We remain committed to responsible tax collection and promoting voluntary compliance to ensure financial sustainability.”

He added, “This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence in line with government priorities. By streamlining procedures, reducing reliance on paper documentation, and expediting service completion, we are exceeding the objectives of the Zero Bureaucracy Programme.

Our goal is to deliver a new generation of proactive, integrated government services that position the UAE at the forefront globally.”

The FTA's Director-General also noted a significant reduction in corporate tax registration times.

In its inaugural year, the Zero Government Bureaucracy Award honours organisations that have successfully minimised bureaucratic processes, driving economic impact by eliminating barriers for businesses. This enhances strategic growth, operational efficiency, and resource allocation while reducing costs.

The FTA’s innovative approach has been pivotal in achieving these goals, reducing processing steps, lowering costs for customers, and expediting services—all contributing to the UAE’s leadership in tax operations.

Previously, the FTA secured top rankings in both the Tax and Bureaucracy Index and the Convenient Tax Payment Index, reinforcing its leadership in the sector.

The Zero Government Bureaucracy Award recognises organisations and individuals excelling in streamlining government procedures. It is presented in seven categories: Zero Bureaucracy Champions, Social Impact, Economic Impact, Community Engagement, Government Partnership, Innovation in Eliminating Bureaucracy, and Humanitarian Impact.