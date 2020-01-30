UrduPoint.com
Federal Transport Authority Rescues Unloaded Panamanian-flagged Tanker's Crew Off UAE

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:15 AM

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panamanian-flagged tanker's crew off UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2020) The Federal Transport Authority said Wednesday all concerned departments were working to extinguish a fire, which broke out onboard an unloaded Panamanian-flagged tanker sailing 21 miles off the UAE after it had sent a distress call.

"Teams of rescue and emergency response at ports started providing the necessary help once they received the distress call and rescued the tanker's crew," the Authority said in a statement.

The Federal Transport Authority confirmed the tanker is "not loaded with any oil shipments and early reports attribute the incident to an accident during maintenance operations."

