Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fifth term of Emirates Youth Councils

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) The Federal Youth Authority announced the formation of the fifth term of the Emirates Youth Councils, which will run for one year ending in November 2021.

The announcement aims to promote the role of the councils in serving the Emirati youth and ensuring their contributions to the country’s development and prosperity.

The Emirates Youth Councils held the first meeting of its fifth term remotely, chaired by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the board of Directors of the Federal Youth Authority, and attended by members of the councils who are leading cadres and national talents from around the country.

During the meeting, the functions of the Emirates Youth Councils were explained under Cabinet Resolution No. (11/14) for 2020 and its session No. 14 on reshuffling the formation of the councils.

Hashim Al Kaabi was elected the Vice President of the councils and Khalid Al Baloushi as moderator.

Al Mazrui stressed that the new formation of the councils highlights the continuing efforts to build the capacities of the Emirati youth, in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership and people to make the country a world leader in all areas.

"Over the 12 past years, the Emirati youth have presented honourable examples of national action. Despite the challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they have shown significant perseverance while continuing the country’s journey of historic successes," she said.

"We all need to continue our hard work and determination to build on these achievements, and we expect, from the new members of the Emirates Youth Councils, leading ideas that will be unique additions to our journey," she added.