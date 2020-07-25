Federal Youth Authority launches Young Economist Program

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Under the patronage of the Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Federal Youth Authority has launched the Young Economist Program.

The programme aims to equip young UAE economists with the knowledge and skills needed to become future leaders in the field and jump-start their careers in economic organisations. It also seeks to produce a new generation of economists that can support the objectives of "2020: Towards the next 50" and the UAE Centennial 2071. The first edition of the programme will feature 50 participants.

On the occasion, the Sheikh Hamdan said that young Emiratis are being prepared to shape the future of the country and help build its knowledge-based economy as part of the vision of transforming the UAE into a global economic hub and an incubator for entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "We are living in a world marked with constant challenges and change. It is very important to engage the youth and equip them with the competencies needed to steer the future of our economy. Our youth have the ability to think outside the box and produce innovative ideas and solutions for modern challenges."

He said the UAE’s economic successes are inspiring countries around the globe.

In a short time, the country has been able to join the ranks of the world’s leading economies. Noting that the UAE leads in many global competitiveness indices.

Sheikh Hamdan said, "It is our responsibility to build on our achievements and empower a new generation of Emirati economists to attain greater heights."

Sheikh Hamdan called on all eligible Emirati youth to participate in the Young Economist Program, saying it was a promising opportunity to enhance their economic expertise by learning from the programme’s leaders and faculty.

The programme has over 20 partners including local public and private sector organisations and specialised global organisations.

To become eligible for joining the programme, the applicant must be between 21 and 35 years old, hold an undergraduate degree in economics or related fields and enjoy excellent command of Arabic and English.

The three-month programme includes over 60 training sessions, technical workshops, field visits and meetings with leading economic experts. The programme also gives participants opportunities to attend local and international conferences and access to a wide range of specialised books and reports in the field.

Eligible Emirati youth can apply for the Program on this link: https://school.youth.gov.ae/young-economist-program .