Federal Youth Authority, Ministry Of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office Sign MoU

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) The Federal Youth Authority (FYA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Presidential Affairs Scholarships Office to strengthen their cooperation and implement programmes and initiatives in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to invest in young national talents and promote their role in driving the process of overall development.

The MoU was signed remotely by Juma Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Director of the Office, and Saeed Al Nazari, Director-General of the FYA, under the patronage of Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Chair of the board of Directors of the FYA, and Ahmed Mohammed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the Office.

Al Mazrui stressed that the MoU will support the outcomes of the Young Economists Programme, which aims to prepare a generation of youth equipped with knowledge and skills and capable of addressing future challenges through innovative visions that can turn these challenges into opportunities and support the national economy. This is in line with the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership, the objectives of the government and the country’s national agenda for the next 50 years, as well as the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

Al Humairi pointed out that the MoU underscores the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the youth and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to encourage cooperation between all authorities to support young talents.

Al Nazari highlighted the authority’s keenness to cooperate and forge partnerships with all authorities and organisations to empower the youth, develop their knowledge and skills and reinforce the capacities of the programme’s members, adding that the MoU will support the efforts to advance the national economy, by preparing qualified experts capable of generating innovative economic visions and plans.

Al Rumaithi affirmed that the MoU is in line with the office’s approach to promoting cooperation between relevant authorities responsible for training the youth, in line with the needs of current and future labour markets.

Pursuant to the MoU, the office will be a strategic partner of the programme, which was launched by the authority, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

