UrduPoint.com

Federation Of UAE Chambers Discusses Boosting Trade And Investment Cooperation With Kuwait

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Federation of UAE Chambers discusses boosting trade and investment cooperation with Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) A delegation from the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry has discussed, during a visit to Kuwait, means of boosting cooperation and promoting investment opportunities in the two countries.

This came during a business meeting between Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and officials from the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the business community in Kuwait, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Industrial Development Bureau.

"The ever-growing relationship between the UAE and Kuwait goes back six decades," Al Mazrouei said.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei noted that exchanged visits allow businesses to share experiences and take a closer look at the investment climate and the available investment opportunities in key sectors.

The Chairman pointed out that both the UAE and Kuwait believe in the importance of economic and trade cooperation and the need to activate their relations in all economic, industrial, trade and investment sectors.

Al Mazrouei called upon the private sector in Kuwait to be a key and active part in the process of building partnerships, wishing that the next period would witness joint ventures between the two countries.

The Emirati delegation delivered several presentations on the UAE's infrastructure projects, the public-private partnership in Abu Dhabi, and the available investment opportunities in the health and logistics sectors.

For his part, Mohamed Jassim Al Saqr, Chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised that the UAE is one of the key trade and investment partners to Kuwait.

Al Saqr expressed high hopes in opening new doors for cooperation between the business communities in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi in key sectors, including healthcare, education, and food security among others.

Related Topics

Business Education Chambers Of Commerce UAE Kuwait Abu Dhabi Visit Chamber Commerce All From Industry Share

Recent Stories

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WET ..

National Centre of Meteorology participates in WETEX 2021

19 seconds ago
 SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable ..

SCA, ADGM Regulatory Authority sign MoU to enable registered entities to list sh ..

46 minutes ago
 National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

1 hour ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

57 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.