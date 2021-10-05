Federation of UAE Chambers discusses boosting trade and investment cooperation with Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) A delegation from the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry has discussed, during a visit to Kuwait, means of boosting cooperation and promoting investment opportunities in the two countries.

This came during a business meeting between Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber, and officials from the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the business community in Kuwait, the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and the Industrial Development Bureau.

"The ever-growing relationship between the UAE and Kuwait goes back six decades," Al Mazrouei said.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei noted that exchanged visits allow businesses to share experiences and take a closer look at the investment climate and the available investment opportunities in key sectors.

The Chairman pointed out that both the UAE and Kuwait believe in the importance of economic and trade cooperation and the need to activate their relations in all economic, industrial, trade and investment sectors.

Al Mazrouei called upon the private sector in Kuwait to be a key and active part in the process of building partnerships, wishing that the next period would witness joint ventures between the two countries.

The Emirati delegation delivered several presentations on the UAE's infrastructure projects, the public-private partnership in Abu Dhabi, and the available investment opportunities in the health and logistics sectors.

For his part, Mohamed Jassim Al Saqr, Chairman of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised that the UAE is one of the key trade and investment partners to Kuwait.

Al Saqr expressed high hopes in opening new doors for cooperation between the business communities in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi in key sectors, including healthcare, education, and food security among others.