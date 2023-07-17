Open Menu

Federation Of UAE Chambers Of Commerce And Industry Announces Establishment Of 'UAE-Japan Business Council'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry announces establishment of &#039;UAE-Japan Business Council&#039;

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2023) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the “UAE-Japan business Council”, under the framework of the official visit of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, to the UAE.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Humaid bin Salem said that the council’s members will be selected in the coming months, and it will hold its first meeting before the end of 2023.

The council’s goal is to build and advance the relations between the two countries’ private sectors, which will involve sharing visits and information, finding trade and investment opportunities, and promoting cooperation in economic, technological, healthcare, educational and investment areas between the two countries’ public and private sectors, as well as increase Japan’s presence in the UAE and encourage collaborations between small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), he added.

He then noted that 45 percent of Japanese companies operating in the middle East are in the UAE, where over 400 Japanese companies are based.

Humaid bin Salem highlighted a growth of over 65 percent in private sector interactions between the UAE and Japan since Expo 2020 Dubai, which include partnerships, conferences, seminars, presentations, missions and exhibitions.

Japan and the UAE have a strong trading relationship, especially in the re-exporting of Japanese products such as vehicles, parts and industrial goods to other regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, he said in conclusion.

