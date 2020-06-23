Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, KITA discuss cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) During their remote meeting held via videoconferencing, Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Kim Young-ju, Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association, KITA, discussed was of enhancing the cooperation between Emirati business leaders and KITA’s members.

Humaid bin Salem stated that the meeting involved preliminary discussions on the key articles and clauses to be included in a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, that will be signed soon, which will reflect the interest of the Emirati private sector in strengthening its commercial ties with South Korea.

He added that the MoU will be part of the federation’s joint work with KITA, which involves exchanging information, exploring investments and commercial opportunities for Emirati and Korean companies, supporting the establishment of bilateral partnerships, and holding economic events, such as conferences, seminars and exhibitions.

KITA is a leading organisation and has thousands of members operating under its umbrella, he further added, stressing that small and medium-sized enterprises in the UAE can benefit from their expertise.

Kim highlighted the importance of the MoU between KITA and the federation, which will strengthen their cooperation in exchanging expertise, organising delegations, and holding conferences and events, to benefit both countries in the post-COVID-19 period.

KITA is ready to support and help business owners, which will increase their confidence in investing in both countries, Kim added.