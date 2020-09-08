UrduPoint.com
Federation Of UAE Chambers Of Commerce Discusses Private Sector Policies To Address Future, Current Situation

Tue 08th September 2020 | 06:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Secretariat-General of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the directors of various chambers of commerce in the country have reviewed the private sector policies adopted by the UAE to address the future and current situation.

It also monitored the progress of financial and economic incentive packages launched by the government to help the private sector address the implications of the current crisis, to preserve the national economy’s achievements.

During the meeting, several key topics were discussed, including the economic condition of the UAE’s private sector, as well as the challenges facing business owners in a variety of sectors, ways of resuming economic activities, achieving rapid recovery as fast as possible, and a programme related to export opportunities launched jointly with the World Trade Centre, which will be published on the websites of Emirati chambers.

The meeting also discussed several ideas for advancing the private sector during the current crisis, which will be presented to relevant authorities, most notably how to protect wages, Federal fees for commercial licences, and ways of urging financing entities to resume support programmes for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Humaid Mohamed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation, commended the government’s significant support for the private sector and stressed the keenness of the federation’s Secretariat-General to promote communication between Emirati chambers of commerce and industry.

