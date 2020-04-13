Federation of UAE Chambers to reconsider ties with counterparts in countries refusing to receive their citizens

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FCCI, is reconsidering its relations with countries that have not responded to repatriation requests from their citizens who worked in the private sector in the UAE but wanted to return home after taking leave from their jobs.

Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the FCCI, said in a statement on Monday that these countries must be more flexible in dealing with their citizens and to preserve the features and benefits they made thanks to their relations with the private sector in the UAE.

"They must be more cooperative to maintain the best interest of all parties in the future," he stressed.

The FCCI stands by the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MOHRE, in its options, which includes restructuring its cooperation and agreement relations with countries refusing to receive their nationals working in the UAE private sector but wanted to return home after they lost their jobs or were asked to take leave by their employers, Al Rumaithi explained.

The Chairman urged these countries to take the necessary measures to allow its citizens who are working in the private sector in the UAE to return home after taking leave from their jobs.

He called on them to stop their hardline approach when it comes to receiving their citizens since that will reflect negatively on the future relations between the FCCI and the chambers of commerce in those countries.

Al Rumaithi added that all countries should be responsible for their citizens wishing to return to their countries as part of the humanitarian initiative launched recently by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC; the General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA; and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA.

"Unfortunately, some countries are ignoring all the humanitarian and constitutional principles by refusing to welcome their citizens or taking responsibility of transferring them home despite what their constitutions or passports are showing and slogans of citizens’ rights inside and outside their borders.

"These countries should abide by their slogans and mottos. The recent conditions showed that their mottos and slogans are mere sayings with no meanings whatsoever," he said.

"Not allowing them to enter their homeland is against all principles of human rights, international conventions and citizenship rights," he added.

Al Rumaithi reiterated that the FCCI would reconsider its relations with the chambers of commerce in the countries that are refusing to receive their citizens, especially those chambers which have agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, MOUs, related to exchanging information trade missions, investment opportunities and holding exhibitions and forming business groups.

He pointed out that the FCCI would stand by all businesses in the UAE to protect their interests and investments against those countries, which are refusing to receive their citizens and to avoid any more escalation of the matter, in line with the measures taken by countries across the globe in dealing with the economic repercussions of the current situation.