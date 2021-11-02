FedEx Express, Dubai South sign agreement to establish new regional air hub

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has signed an agreement with Dubai South to build its new regional hub for the middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region at the Logistics District.

Located in proximity to Dubai World Central Airport (DWC), the new FedEx Express regional hub at Dubai South will incorporate state-of-the-art technologies to support the company’s regional and global networks and increase operational efficiencies to meet growing trade demands within the MEISA region.

The agreement was inked by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South and Jack Muhs, Regional President of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa region. The signing ceremony was held at ‘Hypermotion Dubai’ at the World Expo’s Dubai Exhibition Center, an event focused on next generation mobility and logistics.

According to International Air Transport Association, the Middle East experienced a 15.4 percent rise in international cargo volumes in August 2021 as compared to August 2019.

"With increasing trade needs within the region and globally, the ideal location of the hub and our advanced technology solutions will allow us to grow and strengthen our presence in the MEISA region and beyond," Muhs said.

"Dubai continues to be the heart of our regional operations. The new cutting-edge hub at Dubai South is in line with our commitment to build a network for what’s next and stay one step ahead of our customers’ requirements. The hub will be developed with sustainable operations and energy use in mind and will enhance the overall customer experience with an automated and advanced sorting system, hi-speed security screening equipment, cold-chain services, and capabilities to manage dangerous goods," Muhs continued.

In his comments, Khalifa Al Zaffin, said, "We are delighted to be helping FedEx expand its regional operations with our optimal operational solutions, bespoke services and state-of-the art infrastructure. The mega logistic player’s presence will further consolidate our global position as the preferred choice for industry players seeking to operate in an integrated, economic environment, where they would connect with international markets through a multi-modal platform."

The new FedEx Express regional hub at DWC will provide the opportunity for future flight growth through Dubai, enabling FedEx to expand its commercial footprint to provide businesses and customers faster access to more countries around the world.