Feelings of pride for country’s achievements renewed on 49th National Day: Hazza bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, stressed that feelings of pride for the country’s unique achievements, made possible by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Fathers, are renewed on the 49th National Day.

In his statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, Sheikh Hazza said, "On this great day, pledges of loyalty and devotion are renewed to the UAE’s leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates."

"Despite the tough conditions witnessed by the entire world this year resulting from the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, the UAE’s process of development, progress and achievements has not stopped. It has managed to turn the crisis into an opportunity, underscoring the strengths of both the country’s public and private sectors," he added.

"This inspiring journey began with the historic speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the start of the crisis when he addressed the UAE’s citizens and residents and told them, ‘Do not worry.’ The following events and initiatives proved that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was addressing the entire world with this speech," he added.

"The UAE’s outstanding achievements in the health sector have impressed us all. Therefore, we thank all our health workers, the frontline defenders who have demonstrated their worthiness to combat this crisis. And as the country is investing in the technology, education and telecommunication sectors, it did not neglect our academic progress.

This year, 2020, witnessed the launch of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences," he further added.

"We express our appreciation for the initiatives, projects and legislation related to motherhood and childhood while highlighting the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, the ‘Mother of the UAE,’ in empowering Emirati women," Sheikh Hazza stressed.

"Despite the serious crisis facing the entire world, the UAE continued accomplishing consecutive achievements in all areas, most notably in the energy and space sectors. This year, the Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Plant began operating while major discoveries of conventional and unconventional oil resources also took place. The year of preparations for the next fifty years represents progress towards the future, in light of the leadership’s conviction that this journey must be collective," he further said.

"In 2020, the UAE has taken courageous steps towards achieving peace in the region and the entire world, by signing a peace accord with Israel to advance the peace process in the region and protect the rights of the Palestinian people. The country continued to enhance its distinguished ties with other countries and promote its message of peace and tolerance, supporting the efforts of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, with His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church," he noted.

"We extend our most sincere greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Deputy Rulers and Crown Princes, as well as to all our citizens and residents," Sheikh Hazza said in conclusion.