FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb in Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) Christina Abu-dayyeh, Endurance Director for the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI), has commended the exceptional organisation of the FEI Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb 2025 in Abu Dhabi.
Noting the professional and world-class organisation of the event, Abu-dayyeh stressed that it offered Group VII riders an excellent opportunity to connect, exchange knowledge, and compete in a top-tier venue designed to foster the advancement of endurance sports.
Abu-dayyeh commended the exceptional performance and dedication of the administrative, judging, and veterinary teams within Group VII, along with their excellent cooperation with the FEI, which was instrumental in achieving the championship's resounding success in its inaugural edition.
She further lauded the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, under the leadership of Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, for their outstanding efforts in supporting the championship's success. Their provision of all necessary resources significantly enhanced the championship's value and contributed to the development of riding skills within the Group VII region.
