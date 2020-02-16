(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Leading female artists, designers and writers from across the UAE came together at Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 today to discuss the positive impact of the Cultural Office’s Women Creatives Network.

The initiative was launched in 2019 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During a session moderated by UAE artist Jalal Luqman, network members highlighted the initiative as an important platform for creative exchange and collaboration.

By using art and creativity as a means to strengthen intergenerational knowledge sharing, maintain traditional values and modes of expression, and showcase the UAE on the global stage, The Cultural Office’s Women Creatives Network has had meaningful impact on the nation’s economic and social status.

The Cultural Office Women’s Creative Network comprises of 50 female Emirati creatives across 23 different artistic and creative disciplines.

The Network aims to provide its members with a well-rounded and holistic platform through which artists of varying creative backgrounds are able to harness mutual benefits and knowledge.

It works on building a sustainable relationship between its members and the art and creative community, providing guidance and mentorship to members, creating a pool of creative ideas, and building a database of female creatives to serve as a reference for the art and creative industry.