Female representation in the Executive Board jumps to 33.3%

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) DUBAI, 18th July, 2020 (WAM) – With five new members elected to the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, EB, female representation in the EB has grown to 33.3 per cent, with Anita DeFrantz, becoming First Vice President.

The 136th session of the International Olympic Committee, IOC, was held for the first time remotely via video conference.

The session, which also witnessed the participation of the employees of the National Olympic Committee, NOC, from the sports and technical affairs as well as the international cooperation sections, concluded with a series of decisions and recommendations on the Tokyo Olympic Games next year, and the Youth Olympic Games. It also saw the election of two vice presidents as well as members of the Executive board of the International Olympic Committee, IOC.

The session reviewed the report of Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, including premises and competition schedule of the Games, which will be opened on 23rd July 2021.

The 136th session of the IOC elected John D. Coates and Ser Miang NG as Vice Presidents, and Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski and Gerardo Werthein as members of the EB.

The meeting revealed that the bid budget for hosting the Winter Olympic Games 2026 dropped by 80 percent and 15 NOCs expressed interest in hosting the Games.

The Organising Committee of Tokyo Olympic Games confirmed that all 43 competition venues, the Olympic Village, and the competition schedule would remain the same, with some minor timing adjustments for operational reasons. This means that the athletes will have this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Athletes from all around the world will live together under one roof in the Olympic Village, sharing meals, celebrating together, discussing and forming these unique Olympic communities.

The Organising Committee also reported that with only a year to go, a mammoth task still lies ahead. "With our Japanese partners and friends, we agree that we have to adapt the planning of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 to the requirements of the global crisis while maintaining the unique spirit and message that defines our mission. In this way, we can, together with the Organising Committee, turn these postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 into an unprecedented celebration of unity and solidarity of humankind, making them a symbol of resilience and hope."