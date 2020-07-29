Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi welcome back guests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2020) Theme park fans in the capital were buzzing with excitement yesterday, being among the first guests welcomed back at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi fans were welcomed into the park with celebratory flag choreography and dancing while characters including Benno and Berto greeted little ones from afar before the big countdown to the official reopening of the World’s Leading Theme Park.

Over at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, family fun lovers reveled with a live DJ on stage at the Warner Bros. Plaza. Shortly before guests bounded into the world’s largest indoor theme park, breaking news reporter Eddie Torial welcomed everyone in attendance, bringing to the stage fan-favorite characters including Bugs Bunny, The Justice League and The Flintstones.

The award-winning parks were open exclusively to Annual Passholders yesterday in a show of appreciation.

The two theme parks, along with indoor adventure hub CLYMB Abu Dhabi, have started welcoming guests with valid online bookings as of today, July 29 2020.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, safety measures in place at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World and CLYMB include mandatory online booking for all guests including Annual Passholders to ensure that the limited capacity of 30 percent is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences. Guests are advised to diligently comply with precautionary measures wearing a mask at all times, observing social distancing markers, undergoing thermal screening upon entry in addition to regularly sanitizing hands at all times and opting for contactless payments at all outlets.