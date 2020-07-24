Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB to welcome back guests on July 29, 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2020) Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB are gearing up to welcome back guests on Wednesday July 29, 2020. As a token of appreciation for their patience, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will reopen their doors exclusively to annual pass-holders with valid online bookings on Tuesday July 28, 2020.

The long-anticipated reopening will see the theme parks and CLYMB observe stringent precautionary measures that have been put into place to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for guests.

Safety measures in place include mandatory online booking for all guests including annual pass-holders to ensure that the limited capacity of 30% is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences.

Upon booking their tickets online, guests will receive a confirmation e-mail that details the health and safety measures they can expect, allowing them to familiarize themselves ahead of time. Furthermore, guests are advised to download the respective smartphone apps for each park to enhance their contactless experience when they visit. With their health and safety fully catered for, guests can rest assured while they experience unrivalled thrills at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, indulge in wholesome family fun at Warner Bros. World and scale new heights at CLYMB.

Annual pass-holders will also be well catered for as they are set to receive an extension on the validity of their annual passes accounting for the duration of time that Yas Theme Parks were temporarily closed.

Select experiences that draw large group gatherings across Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World and CLYMB, including shows and spectaculars are set to return at a later date. Upon their return, staged shows will also be altered with mandatory physical distancing to allow guests to enjoy the in-park entertainment with peace of mind. Owing to the current circumstances, character meet and greets will also be temporarily unavailable. Fans needn’t fret however, as their favorite characters will appear across the parks in new and exciting ways to delight and entertain.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World and CLYMB also encourage guests to play their part in these safety measures by wearing face masks at all times, sanitizing hands regularly and choosing contactless payment at all outlets. Guest services attendants will be stationed throughout the parks to assist guests and answer any questions.

As part of its commitment to provide a safe and enjoyable experience, and in line with the precautions put in place to safeguard the health and wellbeing of staff and guests alike, Yas Waterworld will remain closed at the current time. The waterpark will continue to work alongside the concerned local authorities to prepare for its reopening.

Opening times for Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi will be daily from 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM while CLYMB will be open daily from 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM.