Ferry Capsizes In Congo Killing 38, Over 100 Missing
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 10:15 AM
KINSHASA, Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) A ferry overloaded with people returning home for Christmas capsized on the Busira River in northeastern Congo, leaving 38 people confirmed dead and over 100 others missing, officials and eyewitnesses said Saturday, AP reported.
The ferry was travelling as part of a convoy of other vessels.
