Fertiglobe Eyes Future Growth With Diverse Project Portfolio Across UAE, Globally

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) Fertiglobe, an ADNOC subsidiary based in the UAE, is currently evaluating several strategic projects before making final investment decisions. These include a collaborative project with Exxon in the United States and additional prospective ventures in Abu Dhabi.

Fertiglobe CEO Ahmad Al-Hoshy informed the Emirates news Agency (WAM) during the 'Make it in the Emirates' that the company is advancing its project in Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, to produce one million tonnes of low-carbon ammonia. Fertiglobe's current annual production of ammonia and urea stands at 6.6 million tonnes, with plans to increase this to 7.6 million tonnes by 2027 upon the new project's completion and operational launch.

Al-Hoshy also stated that Fertiglobe anticipates a final investment decision in 2025 for a renewable ammonia project in Egypt.

In the meantime, Al-Hoshy noted the company's recent acquisition of assets in Australia, which, he said, will facilitate product distribution in key markets. He added, "We continue to monitor global markets in search of new opportunities that allow us to create added value and expand our footprint."

Discussing the company's recent financial performance, Al-Hoshy highlighted a robust first quarter in 2025, with EBITDA reaching $261 million, a 45% YoY increase, and free cash flow at $213 million, marking a 37% YoY growth.

