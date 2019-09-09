UrduPoint.com
FEWA To Launch Gas-fired Power Plant: Suhail Al Mazrouei

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry and Chairman of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, said that the authority, in cooperation with Emirates Water and Electricity Company, EWEC, is in the process of launching a gas-fired power plant, which will be the most efficient in the country.

This will make FEWA the highest-ranking authority in the Gulf region in terms of electricity production efficiency, and is part of a strategic plan to achieve energy security, reduce the excessive consumption of energy, and preserve the environment, Al Mazrouei pointed out.

In an interview with Emirates news Agency, WAM, Al Mazrouei said, "The authority aims to completely utilise reverse osmosis in the desalination process, which is part of the UAE's water security strategy, through the establishment of a desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain with a production capacity of 150 million gallons.

This will reduce the carbon footprint and is in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050."

On the sidelines of his participation in the 24th World Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouei added, "The participation of FEWA in this major global event aims to take advantage of the latest innovations. It will also present the UAE’s model to 150 countries during the conference, which will enable them to benefit from the country's leading knowledge of the energy sector."

Al Mazrouei noted that the UAE has considerable experience in energy diversification and demand management while pointing out that FEWA has witnessed growth in the demand for energy of between 4 and 6 percent, which requires greater reliance on more effective processes to generate water and electricity, to provide better economic options for consumers in the UAE.

