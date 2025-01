Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) The Fiber Connect Council MENA announced today its 14th annual Conference and Exhibition, focusing on "The Role of Carriers in Enabling AI Fiber Infrastructure."

The event, scheduled for January 20-22, 2025, in Dubai, comes at a crucial time as the MENA region experiences unprecedented demand for advanced fibre infrastructure to support AI-driven technologies.

The conference will bring together industry leaders, technology innovators, and policymakers to address the growing intersection between fiber optics and artificial intelligence, highlighting the foundational role of robust fibre networks in enabling smart cities, autonomous technologies, IoT ecosystems, and next-generation data centres.

The event will showcase the latest technological advancements from leading global vendors and regional carriers, featuring live demonstrations of next-generation fiber solutions and their applications in AI-driven environments. Special focus will be given to practical implementations and real-world case studies that highlight successful deployments across the MENA region.