Fiery Accident Leaves 15 Dead In Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula
Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 12:00 PM
MEXICO CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) A fiery accident in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula on Saturday killed 15 people, according to the state’s secretary of public security.
The accident, which occurred on the highway between Merida and Campeche, killed passengers traveling in a trailer, a car and a taxi.
