Fiery Greece Train Collision Kills 29, Injures At Least 85

Published March 01, 2023

Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85

TEMPE, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) A passenger train in Greece carrying hundreds of people collided with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in the country’s north early Wednesday, killing 29 and injuring at least 85, AP reported.

Multiple cars derailed, and at least three burst into flames after the collision near Tempe, a small town next to a valley where major highway and rail tunnels are located, some 380 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens.

Survivors said several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train cars due to the impact. They said others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field next to the tracks.

Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 people had serious injuries.

