FIFA announces new phase for ticket sales for Club World Cup

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) FIFA has announced the commencement of a new phase for the sale of tickets for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from 14th June to 13th July. The sales will follow a "first-come, first-served" basis.

A total of 32 clubs from across the six continents, including Al Ain, the champion of the latest AFC Champions League, will participate in the tournament.

This phase allows fans from around the world to purchase tickets for the knockout stage matches, as well as the final.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated, "This tournament represents a historic moment in club football. For the first time, a true global tournament is being organized, with teams selected based on merit and qualification.

Fans purchasing tickets will be part of this historic event."

He added, "Although global clubs have previously played matches in the United States, this tournament will be the first opportunity to see elite clubs compete for official titles in this country, vying for the most prestigious trophy in world club football."

FIFA has also allocated a set of tickets for the fans of the participating clubs for each match, currently available for sale. These tickets will cover the entire tournament, including the final, with confirmation upon the team's qualification for the subsequent matches.