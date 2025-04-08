Open Menu

FIFA Backs Female Referees Balancing Motherhood, Careers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 01:15 PM

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) FIFA has affirmed its commitment to supporting international female match officials by offering opportunities to balance motherhood with their refereeing careers, coinciding with World Health Day on 7th April.

FIFA Head of Women's Football Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb said, "FIFA works with top female referees from all over the world and, as you would expect, some of them are mothers. They face distinct challenges, and we strive to foster an inclusive and fair environment for all women."

She added, "FIFA offers our female referees personalised support to get them back to elite refereeing safely. We constantly strive to break down barriers. Being a mother and a World Cup referee is possible!"

