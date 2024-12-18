FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

MIAMI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) FIFA has announced that the first phase of ticket sales for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will begin on Thursday, 19th December, at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET via FIFA.com/tickets.

The initial phase will run until Tuesday, 14th January, at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET.

In a press release, FIFA said that individual match tickets will be available for all 48 group-stage matches.

FIFA has also secured a quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match through special access provided by their clubs. That quota also includes conditional tickets all the way up to the final on Sunday, 13th July, at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. This means that club fans can also guarantee their place at the knockout matches, with those tickets being confirmed once their club qualifies for the match in question.