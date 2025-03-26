- Home
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 Billion Of Prize Money Going To 32 Participating Clubs
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 05:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) ZURICH, 26th March, 2025 (WAM) – In line with the budgetary principles for the FIFA Club World Cup and following fruitful discussions with key stakeholders, including the European Club Association, as well as the approval of the FIFA Council, FIFA has confirmed the distribution model for its new club competition that includes US$ 1 billion prize money for the 32 participating clubs, plus a substantial and groundbreaking global solidarity model.
The winners will earn up to US$ 125 million, with US$ 1 billion of prize money going to the 32 participating clubs and a target of US$ 250 million in solidarity for club football across the world. Critically, all revenue will be distributed to club football with FIFA’s reserves remaining untouched.
“The distribution model of the FIFA Club World Cup reflects the pinnacle of club football and represents the biggest-ever prize money for a football tournament comprising a seven-match group stage and playoff format with a potential payout of US$ 125 million foreseen for the winners,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
“In addition to the prize money for the participating teams, there is an unprecedented solidarity investment programme where we have a target of an additional US$ 250 million being provided to club football across the world. This solidarity will undoubtedly provide a significant boost in our ongoing efforts in making football truly global.
“Not only that, but FIFA will neither retain any funding for this tournament, as all revenues will be distributed to club football, nor will it touch FIFA’s reserves, which are set aside for global football development through the 211 FIFA Member Associations.”
The distribution model for the 2025 edition will comprise the following pillars:
Total prize money pot: US$ 1 billion, comprised of a sporting performance pillar of US$ 475 million and a participation pillar of US$ 525 million.
