FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence, UAE Football Association organise largest remote medical sports conference

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) The FIFA Medical Centre of Excellence in Dubai and the UAE Football Association will organise the largest remote medical sports conference, entitled, "The Return of Football Following the Longest Emergency Stoppage," on Friday, 5th June.

Over 2,000 specialists working in medical teams from national and global federations and clubs will participate in the event. Several top consultants and specialists from around the world will also speak at the conference.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, highlighted the importance of exchanging health and medical expertise, as medicine plays a key role in the sports industry. Therefore, organising a global medical sports conference, in partnership with the centre, is very important, in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the stoppage of football, he added.

Sheikh Rashid thanked relevant national authorities for taking decisive measures to face the current health crisis and its implications, noting that the UAE has exerted significant efforts to reduce the spread of the pandemic in the country and has supported many other countries.

He then praised the centre and stressed its importance, noting that it has received many football stars. He also lauded the constant communication between international, Asian and local football federations.

The Association strongly supports similar initiatives held via video conferencing, he further added while wishing the participants of the conference success.

Sami Al Qamzi, Chairman of the Centre, thanked the UAE’s leadership and doctors for their efforts while stressing the importance of the country’s ongoing efforts, as well as the cooperation between decision-makers, officials and employees in the medical sector, during the current crisis.

The event will discuss the safe return of sporting activities during the pandemic, the effects of the stoppage, and other related topics.