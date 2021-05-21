FIFA President congratulates Al Jazira on winning Arabian Gulf League

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) Gianni Infantino, President of the FIFA, the international governing body of football, congratulated Abu Dhabi's Al Jazira on the occasion of winning the Arabian Gulf League title for the third time in its history.

In a message sent to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Naimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), Infantino affirmed that Al Jazira’s victory in the league title was undoubtedly a result of the hard work of the club’s family, "the administration, the technical and administrative staff and the players".

This is a "proud and commendable achievement under the circumstances the football is encountering around the world, he added.

"Allow me, on behalf of the international football community, to take this opportunity to thank Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, for his contribution to the development and prosperity of football in the UAE, West Asia and around the world," he said.