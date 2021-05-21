UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA President Congratulates Al Jazira On Winning Arabian Gulf League

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:45 PM

FIFA President congratulates Al Jazira on winning Arabian Gulf League

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) Gianni Infantino, President of the FIFA, the international governing body of football, congratulated Abu Dhabi's Al Jazira on the occasion of winning the Arabian Gulf League title for the third time in its history.

In a message sent to Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Naimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), Infantino affirmed that Al Jazira’s victory in the league title was undoubtedly a result of the hard work of the club’s family, "the administration, the technical and administrative staff and the players".

This is a "proud and commendable achievement under the circumstances the football is encountering around the world, he added.

"Allow me, on behalf of the international football community, to take this opportunity to thank Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Football Association, for his contribution to the development and prosperity of football in the UAE, West Asia and around the world," he said.

Related Topics

Football World UAE FIFA Rashid Family Asia

Recent Stories

China's service outsourcing industry reports stead ..

3 minutes ago

Injured Simona Halep out of French Open

3 minutes ago

Law improving oath-taking arrangement for public o ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Holds Consultations on UNSC Five Permanent ..

6 minutes ago

France Wants to Revitalize NATO, Needs Clarificati ..

6 minutes ago

Commissioner Sukkur reviews corona situation

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.