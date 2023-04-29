FIFA President Hails Wembley’s 'unique Place In Football History' On Stadium’s Centenary

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to Wembley’s “unique place in football history” as the legendary London stadium celebrates its 100th anniversary.

“Wembley has a unique place in football history. Since it first opened in 1923, it has hosted an incalculable number of world class sporting events and witnessed so many unforgettable iconic moments that it is impossible to list them all,” said the FIFA President to mark the centenary. “I’m sure over the next 100 years this list will continue to expand even further – and I hope I can be there for many such moments.

”

The centenary, which coincides with the 24th anniversary of the passing of Sir Alf Ramsey, England’s 1966 trophy-winning coach, is another significant milestone in the stadium’s storied history.

In addition to providing the backdrop to the dramatic 1966 final, Wembley hosted eight other matches in the tournament. Once called “the cathedral of football” by Brazilian icon Pelé, Wembley sports Olympic pedigree too. It hosted the gold-medal matches at the 2012 and 1948 Summer Games, and even served as the main stadium for the latter championships.