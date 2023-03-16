UrduPoint.com

FIFA President Re-elected

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 10:15 PM

FIFA President re-elected

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) Gianni Infantino will serve a second term as FIFA President after being re-elected unopposed to lead global football’s governing body for another four years, during the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.

A UAE delegation attended the FIFA Congress, including Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the Chairman of the UAE Football Association, Youssef Hussein Al-Sahlawi, the Second Deputy Chairman, and Mohamed Abdullah Al-Dhaheri, Secretary-General of UAEFA.

Speaking immediately after the re-election to serve from 2023 to 2027, President Infantino said: “Being FIFA President is an incredible honour, an incredible privilege, and it is also a great responsibility. I am truly humbled and touched by your support, and I promise you that I will continue serving FIFA, serving football all over the world and serving all 211 FIFA member associations.”

For the first time in its history, an elective FIFA Congress took place in Africa. The proceedings were opened by His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda. In his address, President Kagame welcomed delegates from the 208 gathered member associations to his country, and congratulated President Infantino on his impending re-election.

The FIFA President stressed FIFA’s role to organise competitions and to develop football. The President revealed that the 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in Australia and New Zealand later this year will receive an extensive increase in prize money to over USD 150 million – more than three times the value from the last tournament in 2019, and ten times more than in 2015.

Infantino also referenced impending changes to the FIFA Under-17 World Cups at boys’ and girls’ level, which will see those tournaments played on an annual basis, as well as the launch of the FIFA World Series and the revised 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, with the intention of giving teams from every confederation more opportunities to compete on the global stage.

Continued good governance was also a key pledge – including additional changes to the transfer system and a continued commitment to financial sustainability across the football pyramid. For the next financial cycle, the commitment of USD 11 billion in revenue over the next four years was stated, which represents a substantial increase on the initial target of USD 6.4 billion from the previous cycle, and an increase on the USD 7.5 billion in revenue which was eventually reported.

FIFA’s commitment to future generations was also mentioned – either on the pitch through the FIFA Talent Development Scheme or off it via football-related gaming – while the President assured that FIFA would maintain its position as a leading global force in ensuring the power of football is used to effect positive social change.

