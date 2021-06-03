UrduPoint.com
FIFA Renews Membership Of Mohammad Al Kamali In Adjudicatory Chamber Of Its Ethics Committee

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 11:45 PM

FIFA renews membership of Mohammad Al Kamali in Adjudicatory Chamber of its Ethics Committee

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) FIFA renewed the membership of Mohammad Ali Al Kamali in the Adjudicatory Chamber of its Ethics Committee.

Al Kamali was chosen to represent Asia in the committee in 2017, as the first member from a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) country.

He is currently the independent head of ethics of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), serving from 2021 to 2025.

FIFA commended Al Kammali and his work for both the AFC and FIFA in drafting laws and promoting ethics, in line with the policy of reporting violations of both organisations.

