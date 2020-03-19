FIFA set to rearrange Club World Cup due to coronavirus

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Bureau of the FIFA Council chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino convened a conference call on Wednesday to address the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Following the conference call, the Bureau has included the new dates of the CONMEBOL Copa America and the UEFA EURO - 11th June to 11th July 2021 - in the International Match Calendar.

In a statement issued by the Bureau, the decisions also included deciding at a later stage when to schedule the new FIFA Club World Cup which was due to take place in June and July 2021. Also, to create a FIFA-Confederations working group, monitoring the evolving situation, working closely together and agreeing on a coordinated approach addressing the consequences of this pandemic.

FIFA pledged a direct contribution of US$10 million to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, to ensure these funds are used to support the fight against the virus in all regions of the world.

Commenting on the conference call, Infantino said, "This exceptional situation requires exceptional measures and decisions. This crisis impacts the entire world and that is why solutions need to take into account the interests of all stakeholders around the world. We have shown again today a spirit of cooperation, solidarity and unity. These must be our key drivers moving forward and I would like to thank all the Confederations Presidents for their positive contributions and efforts.

"FIFA will keep in close contact with all stakeholders to assess and take the necessary steps to deal with the variety of issues we are facing. I count on the support of the whole football community moving forward," he concluded.