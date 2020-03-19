UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA Set To Rearrange Club World Cup Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

FIFA set to rearrange Club World Cup due to coronavirus

ZURICH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) The Bureau of the FIFA Council chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino convened a conference call on Wednesday to address the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Following the conference call, the Bureau has included the new dates of the CONMEBOL Copa America and the UEFA EURO - 11th June to 11th July 2021 - in the International Match Calendar.

In a statement issued by the Bureau, the decisions also included deciding at a later stage when to schedule the new FIFA Club World Cup which was due to take place in June and July 2021. Also, to create a FIFA-Confederations working group, monitoring the evolving situation, working closely together and agreeing on a coordinated approach addressing the consequences of this pandemic.

FIFA pledged a direct contribution of US$10 million to the World Health Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, to ensure these funds are used to support the fight against the virus in all regions of the world.

Commenting on the conference call, Infantino said, "This exceptional situation requires exceptional measures and decisions. This crisis impacts the entire world and that is why solutions need to take into account the interests of all stakeholders around the world. We have shown again today a spirit of cooperation, solidarity and unity. These must be our key drivers moving forward and I would like to thank all the Confederations Presidents for their positive contributions and efforts.

"FIFA will keep in close contact with all stakeholders to assess and take the necessary steps to deal with the variety of issues we are facing. I count on the support of the whole football community moving forward," he concluded.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Euro June July All Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Korea seeks UAE’s collaboration to explore globa ..

21 minutes ago

West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus ..

14 minutes ago

CCRI alert employees, families on safety guideline ..

29 minutes ago

Halt to business activities is not a feasible opti ..

29 minutes ago

NDMA directs chief secretaries to set up quarantin ..

24 minutes ago

ITP takes elaborate precautionary measures against ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.