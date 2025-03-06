Open Menu

FIFA Sets Club World Cup Prize Money At $1 Billion

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) The prize money for this year's 32-team Club World Cup to be held in the U.S. between June 14-July 13 will be $1 billion, soccer's governing body FIFA said on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, with $2 billion expected in revenues, FIFA reserves will remain untouched and some of the money generated will also be dedicated to club football around the world, FIFA president Gianni Infantino added in a statement.

