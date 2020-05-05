UrduPoint.com
FIFA To Hold A Workshop For West Asian Football Associations To Discuss Organisational Matters

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 08:00 PM

FIFA to hold a workshop for West Asian Football Associations to discuss organisational matters

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) FIFA will hold a workshop for West Asian Football Associations tomorrow to discuss regulations regarding procedures and organisational matters related to football, in light of the current health situation resulting from COVID-19.

Through the workshop, to be held via a visual communication system, the international governing body of football aims to answer questions from the member unions on these controls and organisational matters and to discuss the proposals that each federation may submit according to its local situation.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Dhaheri, General Secretary of the UAE Football Association, praised the decision to hold the workshop at this time, stressing that FIFA is making great efforts by communicating with member national federations to find the best solutions in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

He noted that the UAE federation is constantly communicating with FIFA officials on all procedures related to football affairs, as well as participating in the initiatives taken by the International and Asian Confederations, especially over health awareness. He said the Emirati football family is fully committed to safety measures.

