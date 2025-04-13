FIFA U-17 World Cup Line-up Completed
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ZURICH, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The line-up for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 is complete after Egypt secured the final qualification spot on Saturday, 12 April.
The biggest-ever edition of the showpiece tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time. The event will take place in Qatar from 3-27 November.
Luis Figo, Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Phil Foden are graduates of the U-17 World Cup, and today’s generation of exciting young players are now primed to showcase their talents on the global stage.
Germany will defend the title they won in thrilling fashion at Indonesia 2023 when they beat France on penalties in a dramatic final. They will face elite opposition from across the globe – and you can view full list of qualified teams below.
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Middle East
-
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter2 hours ago
-
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory2 hours ago
-
Saudi space economy reaches $8.7 bn in 2024: CST2 hours ago
-
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, development during meeting wi ..2 hours ago
-
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, treatment of blood dis ..3 hours ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes take part3 hours ago
-
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 20253 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficient energy systems4 hours ago
-
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship4 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fasher in Sudan4 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties4 hours ago
-
Osaka Expo opens for 6-month event focused on sustainable society5 hours ago