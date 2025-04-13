FIFA U-17 World Cup line-up completed

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) ZURICH, 13th April, 2025 (WAM) – The line-up for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 is complete after Egypt secured the final qualification spot on Saturday, 12 April.

The biggest-ever edition of the showpiece tournament will feature 48 teams for the first time. The event will take place in Qatar from 3-27 November.

Luis Figo, Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Neymar and Phil Foden are graduates of the U-17 World Cup, and today’s generation of exciting young players are now primed to showcase their talents on the global stage.

Germany will defend the title they won in thrilling fashion at Indonesia 2023 when they beat France on penalties in a dramatic final. They will face elite opposition from across the globe – and you can view full list of qualified teams below.