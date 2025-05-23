FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) VALPARAISO, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – FIFA officially unveiled "Vito" the Vizcacha as the vibrant mascot for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™. With a spring in his step and an infectious grin, Vito literally bounced into action, promising to be a charismatic presence both in the build-up to and throughout the U-20 showpiece event.

This lively creature, a native of the Chilean landscapes, is set to become a familiar and beloved face as the tournament approaches. His energetic spirit perfectly embodies the youthful exuberance and passion that the U-20 World Cup is known for.

The mascot was unveiled during an official ceremony held at the "Auditorio Osmán Pérez Freire" in Valparaíso. The event was attended by Chilean Minister of Sport Jaime Pizarro, the Mayor of Valparaíso, President of the Chilean Football Federation Pablo Milad, and a number of sports and social figures, alongside 100 children from the local community. The ceremony also featured artistic and cultural performances.

The highly anticipated tournament is scheduled to ignite on September 27th and will run until October 19th, 2025. Football fans can mark their calendars for a spectacle of talent and skill set to unfold across four magnificent Chilean cities: the capital Santiago, the historic port city of Valparaíso, the vibrant city of Rancagua, and the charming city of Talca. Each venue promises to provide a unique and exciting backdrop for the future stars of football.

For those eager to witness the action firsthand, FIFA has made it easy to secure a spot. Fans can now register their interest in tickets for the tournament by visiting the "Tickets" section of the official FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™ page. This early registration will ensure that supporters don't miss out on the opportunity to be part of what promises to be an unforgettable global football event. Vito, the bouncy vizcacha, is ready to lead the charge, and Chile is poised to welcome the world.