Published March 26, 2025

FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates’ quest to reach a first FIFA World Cup™ in 36 years received a major boost with a dramatic late win in Riyadh. Sultan Adil's 98th-minute diving header denied North Korea a hard-earned draw and took Paulo Bento's side to within four points of qualifying rivals Uzbekistan.

UAE had gone into this game as heavy favourites and everything looked to be running to script when Fabio Lima fired them in front inside five minutes. Fabio nipped in to finish at the second attempt after some slick approach play on the left, and expectations were that more goals would follow.

Bento’s team failed to build on that early lead, however, and it was no real surprise when North Korea equalised two minutes from the interval.

UAE failed to defend a corner and, after Jong Hwi-Nam’s initial header rebounded back off the crossbar, Kim Yu-Song showed tremendous bravery to dive in amid flying boots to bundle the ball home.

North Korea continued to defend stoutly in a largely forgettable second half but, just as the final seconds were ticking down, UAE snatched victory from the jaws of a disappointing draw. The Koreans were sliced open in the left channel and, when the ball flashed into the middle, Adil threw himself in to direct home a superb header and spark wild celebrations among the Emirati players.

