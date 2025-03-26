FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 02:15 AM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The United Arab Emirates’ quest to reach a first FIFA World Cup™ in 36 years received a major boost with a dramatic late win in Riyadh. Sultan Adil's 98th-minute diving header denied North Korea a hard-earned draw and took Paulo Bento's side to within four points of qualifying rivals Uzbekistan.
UAE had gone into this game as heavy favourites and everything looked to be running to script when Fabio Lima fired them in front inside five minutes. Fabio nipped in to finish at the second attempt after some slick approach play on the left, and expectations were that more goals would follow.
Bento’s team failed to build on that early lead, however, and it was no real surprise when North Korea equalised two minutes from the interval.
UAE failed to defend a corner and, after Jong Hwi-Nam’s initial header rebounded back off the crossbar, Kim Yu-Song showed tremendous bravery to dive in amid flying boots to bundle the ball home.
North Korea continued to defend stoutly in a largely forgettable second half but, just as the final seconds were ticking down, UAE snatched victory from the jaws of a disappointing draw. The Koreans were sliced open in the left channel and, when the ball flashed into the middle, Adil threw himself in to direct home a superb header and spark wild celebrations among the Emirati players.
Recent Stories
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic ..
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & t ..
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in ..
UAE PASS wins Gold Award at IESE Public Sector Transformation Awards 2025
UAE Women's Tour wins 2025 ISC Global Award
More Stories From Middle East
-
FIFA World Cup 26™ AFC Qualifiers: UAE 2-1 North Korea2 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed witnesses signing of MoUs between Dubai Press Club, strategic partners of Dubai C ..16 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Emirati media retreat32 minutes ago
-
UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call32 minutes ago
-
Mrajeeb Al Fhood residents receive Ramadan meals on Zayed Humanitarian Day2 hours ago
-
Egypt, Spain call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza2 hours ago
-
India dominates global milk market, contributing 25% of production2 hours ago
-
UAE President, King of Jordan discuss fraternal ties2 hours ago
-
17 martyred, dozens wounded in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip2 hours ago
-
ERC enhances healthcare services in Hadhramaut2 hours ago
-
IMI Media Academy equips future media leaders with cutting-edge skills in AI & technology2 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting mosque in southwest Niger2 hours ago