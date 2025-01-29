Fifteen Killed In Stampede At Kumbh Mela Festival In India
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 11:30 AM
PRAYAGRAJ, INDIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) A stampede at the Kumbh Mela festival in India killed at least 15 people, with many more injured, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday.
"At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated," said the doctor at the festival site in Prayagraj.
Rescue teams carried victims away from the site of the accident over ground strewn with clothes, shoes and other discarded belongings.
The Kumbh Mela festival opened on 13th January and runs until 26th February on the river banks of Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. It is held every 12 years.
This year, authorities are preparing for up to 400 million people to participate.
Recent Stories
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 2025
Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 7
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2025
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India7 minutes ago
-
Shurooq achieves 70% sales for Ajwan Khorfakkan at ACRES 202537 minutes ago
-
Indian Statistical Institute to observe centenary1 hour ago
-
France leads Europe in AI innovation with 751 start-ups1 hour ago
-
Passenger plane catches fire in Korea's Busan airport, injuring 72 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah10 hours ago
-
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 202511 hours ago
-
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire11 hours ago
-
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors11 hours ago
-
M42 launches new structure at Arab Health 202512 hours ago