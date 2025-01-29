Fifteen killed in stampede at Kumbh Mela festival in India

(@FahadShabbir)

PRAYAGRAJ, INDIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) A stampede at the Kumbh Mela festival in India killed at least 15 people, with many more injured, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported on Wednesday.

"At least 15 people have died for now. Others are being treated," said the doctor at the festival site in Prayagraj.

Rescue teams carried victims away from the site of the accident over ground strewn with clothes, shoes and other discarded belongings.

The Kumbh Mela festival opened on 13th January and runs until 26th February on the river banks of Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. It is held every 12 years.

This year, authorities are preparing for up to 400 million people to participate.