Fifth edition of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs UAE programme concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), along with the United States Mission to the UAE, held a closing ceremony to mark the completion of the fifth edition of the academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) UAE program.

Launched during Eid Al Etihad, the AWE 5.0 x EWA Bootcamp is the result of a unique collaboration between the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and the startAD Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers.

Aligned with the International Women's Day theme of 'Accelerate Action' and the UAE's Year of Community, the Closing Ceremony held at the NYUAD campus welcomed United States Ambassador to the UAE, Martina Strong, who delivered remarks highlighting how AWE strengthens U.S.-UAE economic ties, expands opportunities for American businesses, and drives shared prosperity.

The event was an opportunity for aspiring businesswomen to demonstrate their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit and to celebrate the impact of Emirati female-led ventures in global markets. The event featured live demonstrations, pitches, and networking opportunities for the ecosystem partners and the participating businesses.

The programme combined targeted workshops and training sessions, personalised mentorship, community events, and networking opportunities. The participants received certified training from NYUAD Executive education, delivered by NYU Stern faculty, focusing on building a global mindset, internationalisation strategies, leading cross-cultural teams, and partnership models for cross-border success.

This edition also welcomed Agility, a leading logistics firm that powered the mentorship component by convening leading experts across various industries who provided custom coaching to entrepreneurs. This comprehensive approach equipped the Emirati Women Achievers with the knowledge, tools, and network to scale and bring their innovations to the world stage.

Over the last five years, AWE UAE businesses have become an integral part of the local economy, generating $46 million in revenue, raising $13 million in funding, and creating 608 jobs.

Associate Director of startAD Nihal Shaikh said, “With over 128,400 Emirati women Founded SMEs valued at more than USD 16 billion operating in the UAE, it is clear that Emirati women are a driving force in the UAE’s economic transformation. Yet, expanding beyond domestic markets often remains a challenge. The AWE 5 x EWA Bootcamp is designed to ignite the global ambitions of Emirati women entrepreneurs. By providing world-class training, mentorship, and a thriving network, the program equips entrepreneurs to not only thrive locally but also explore becoming competitive players in the global economy.”